A Fighting Bull In The Mexicali Bullring Jumps Into The Stands and Attacks Dozens of Spectators, Including a Taco Vendor, a Beer Vendor, and a PETA Representative

MEXICALI, Mexico – (Sports Satire) – Mexico’s Las Maracas News Agency has commented that during the last fight of the afternoon, the featured bull, named El Bravisimo Numero Ocho, suddenly lost his footing and ended up in the first row of the Salma Hayek Commemorative Bullring.

Instantly about 27 of the spectators grabbed their tacos, cervezas, pork skins, Oreo cookies, and children, and ran like the dickalino (dickens).

Security was summoned and after trying to rope the angry bull, they decided to spray the furious toro with water, which only made him angrier causing him to end up biting and destroying a row of seats.

The bull was finally calmed down after the PETA representative administered a bull sedative to the out-of-control bull.

SIDENOTE: The sedated bull was loaded onto a Toyota pick-up truck and taken to a local veterinarian hospital where he was castrated, thus making him as docile as a baby Easter bunny.