The Pittsburgh Pirates Have Just Signed MLB’s First Female Ballplayer

PITTSBURGH – (Sports Satire) – The Balls News Agency has just confirmed that the Pittsburgh Pirates have just made history by signing the very first female to play in the Major Leagues.

Catalina Vascovino, has just been signed to a three-year, $12 million contract with a $726,000 signing bonus.

The 18-year-old shortstop, who is a native of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, is not only an amazing baseball player, but she is extremely beautiful with movie star looks and a very sexy Victoria’s Secret body.

Catty, as one of her ex-boyfriends, Rudy Risto, pegged her, said that out of all the girls he has dated, she is the one that he loved getting to first base with more than any of the others.

Rudy paused and then added that, that includes the highly nymphomaniacal Casatini twins, Miffy and Tiffy.

Catty told BNA's Cinderella St. Lamb, that her goal is to one day meet VP Kamala Harris, NBA super star LeBron James, or Hawaiian hip hop artist LaQuanda Missy Miss Ho Ho.