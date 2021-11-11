Biden Meets with Pope Francis to Trade Baseball Cards

written by CodyCiminillo

Thursday, 11 November 2021

image for Biden Meets with Pope Francis to Trade Baseball Cards
Not many people know that Joe Biden was a pro slugger in his youth

While on his visit to The Vatican, President Biden, only the second Catholic president in the history of the United States, said he was excited to see what he could get for his Andrew McCutchen rookie card.

“Cutch is a five-time all star. He has a Golden Glove. I think that’s worth something” said the President, flipping through a binder of cards he plans to offer His Holiness.

While Biden is happy to trade card for card and hopes to walk away with at least one member of the 1991 Twins, he suspects Pope Francis, a known Arizona Diamondbacks fan, will back the United States in foreign affairs for a Randy Johnson in mint condition.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Baseball Cards Joseph Biden Pope Francis

