The US and Mexico Agree To The Greatest Trade Deal In US-Mexico History!

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico – (Satire News) – President Joe Biden of Mexico and President Andres “Andy” Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico met in Nuevo Laredo's famed Fernando Valenzuela Bullring, to iron out one of the greatest trade deals between the United States and Mexico.

Titte Tattle Tonight senior reporter Pico de Gallo accompanied President Biden and the first lady Mrs. Jill Biden to sunny old Mexico, as he served as the official US interpretor.

De Gallo, is fluent in 6 languages including Mandarin Chinese, Ethiopian, Norwegian, and Chiricahua Apache.

The TTT reporter/translator ingratiated himself to the south-of-the-border residents by complimenting Mexico’s first lady by telling her that she is even prettier than Eva Longoria and Salma Hayek put together.

After dining on a fantastic dinner of cheese and broccoli enchiladas, a six-layer taco casserole, and lots of Jose Cuervo Tequila, the two parties sat down and signed the fabulously astounding “Missiles-For-Oil Trade Deal.”

SIDENOTE: According to De Gallo, the US will send Mexico 400 Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, in exchange for Mexico shipping to the US 3 billion barrels of their finest Aztecan Maiden Oil Company 5-star oil.