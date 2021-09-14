The LPGA Finally Agrees To Allow It’s Female Golfers To Wear Bikini Swimsuits

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

ATLANTA – (Sports Satire) – The Sports Bet Gazette is reporting that the LPGA powers-that-be have finally gotten with the program and they are going to implement a clothing policy that media experts say will increase TV viewership by at least 700%.

Vivvy Orchidmeister, 36, A spokesperson for the Lady Golfers Union (LGU) had been suggesting that their members be allowed to wear skimpy, two-piece, bikini swimsuits while they participate in a golf tournament.

Ms. Orchidmeister, who was the 2011 Miss Oregon beauty pageant winner, said that she knows that the male television viewer numbers would literally go right through the roof.

She pointed out that research studies have shown that men, and especially horny men, absolutely love to see adult women with as little clothing on as possible.

Vivvy added that the LGU and the LPGA have gotten together and have agreed that the LPGA will allow each female golfer a $500 swimsuit allowance.

She noted that this idea was first tried out in Sweden, back in 2001, but due to the harsh winters and semi-harsh summers, the idea was scrapped when several of the female Swedish golfers complained of having perpetual goose bumps from the cold.

