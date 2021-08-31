Buffalo Bills Wide Reciever Cole Beasley Fined $900,000 By The NFL For Refusing To Wear a Mask

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 31 August 2021

image for Buffalo Bills Wide Reciever Cole Beasley Fined $900,000 By The NFL For Refusing To Wear a Mask
Bills wide receiver says there are several reason why he refuses to wear a mask; for one he says it messes up his hairdo.

BUFFALO, New York – (Sports Satire) – According to the Sports Bet Gazette, Bills receiver, Cole Beasley is emphatic that no one, not the NFL commissioner, not the vice-president of the United States, and not even the “Big Black Mouth of The South,” Charles Barkley is going to make him wear a mask.

Cole told SBG’s Zorro La Bamba that he is not trying to be difficult, but it’s just that he is allergic to masks. He added that he breaks out in hives and on top of that medical masks make him claustrophobic, which causes him tremendous stress and upsets the heck out of his tummy.

Meanwhile, the team owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, have hit him with a $900,000 fine and they have further commented that if he does not wear a mask they will trade his ass to either the New York Jets, who finished last season at (2-14) or to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished last season at (1-15).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

