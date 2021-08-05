A Woman In Dallas Claims She Can Give Herself Multiple Orgasms Simply By Thinking About An Eggplant

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

DALLAS – (Satire News) – Milly Dellapicker, 28, recently told her gynecologist that she has a unique ability to give herself multiple orgasms simply by thinking about an eggplant.

Milly says she's still single, and has been giving herself dozens of orgasms on a daily business ever she was a cheerleader in high school.

She said that she first discovered the amazing sexual phenomenon on a field trip to a vegetable farm in nearby Euless.

Milly noted that as she was looking at a okra patch, she slipped and fell smack-dab on an eggplant, which rubbed against her hooha (pussy).

She said that ever since that incident she has learned that just by thinking about an eggplant can yield her upwards of 8 or 9 back-to-back orgasms.

When asked if she would like to get married, she replied yes, but added that it’s illegal in Texas for a woman to marry an eggplant.