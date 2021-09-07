PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island – (Sports Satire) – The NCAA is investigating a softball coach who is alleged to have carried on an affair with the team’s star player.

Coach Nancy Frillmeister, 37, who has been the girl’s softball coach at Paul Revere University in Pawtucket for 9 years, is accused of having illicit relations with the team’s second baseman, Bethany Leigh Pagoda, 21.

The affair first came to light, when the team’s catcher Ramona Vox, 22, who wears number 27, caught Coach Nancy in the team’s locker room fondling Bethany Leigh’s crotch region.

Coach Nancy told Ramona that she was merely checking to see if Beth’s athletic cup was in the right position.

The Paul Revere Night Riders coach has been put on administrative leave and Bethany, has left the team and moved back to Detroit with her parents, while she has therapeutic sessions with an athletic therapist.

The team has a perfect record of 16-0, and is favored to win the East Coast NCAA Women's Softball Championship.

Meanwhile, in Trump Family News. Barron Trump, son of Melania and her philandering husband the Trumptard, has told a close friend named Bobby, that he stole lots of shit from the White House, including silverware, a sword that belonged to King Arthur, a pair of panties that reportedly belonged to 50’s sex symbol Marilyn Monroe, and a commemorative Civil War cannonball from the Battle of Bull Run.