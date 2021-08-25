An Elderly Florida Couple Caught Having Sex in a Carnival Bumper Car

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

PENSACOLA, Florida – (Satire News) – Boom Boom News has confirmed that a couple who are both in their late 70s, were caught having dry sex in a bumper car that belongs to The Traveling Dixie Carnival Show.

Burt and Irene Fumsteen, were videotaped by a carnival security guard, having simulated sex in a red bumper car which was identified as BC-790.

The two elderlies were forcibly taken out of the car (Exhibit-1017) and escorted off the property.

Burt said that they have been married for 53 years and it was the best car sex that he’s ever had.

Meanwhile Irene commented that thanks to the security guard interrupting them, she only managed to have half an orgasm.

SIDENOTE: The carnival manager told Pensacola Police that the bumper car has been taken out of service and will have to be power sprayed and fumigated before it is put back into service.