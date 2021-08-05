Dodgers and Astros Fans Fight and Fight and Fight in The Stands

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – Needless to say there is no love-lost between Los Angeles Dodgers fans and Houston Astros Fans.

The sports animosity goes back to 2017, when the Astros beat the Dodgers to capture the World Series Championship.

And in comparison to the fans, the L.A. players and the Houston players are civilized-as-hell compared to the rowdy fans in the stands.

One Dodger fan actually bit a security guard on his crotch, and the 6-foot-6-inch, 280 pound fan was quickly escorted out of the stadium, and taken to a psychiatric ward to see what kind of weird-as-shit tendencies he actually has.

A female Dodgers fan, in her 20s, openly pulled down her Daisy Duke short shorts and her Taylor Swift designer string bikini panties and displayed what several fans remarked was one very gorgeously sexy-looking beaver.

Security reported that a man wearing an Astros shirt had his pecker grabbed by an elderly female Dodgers fan and he instantly pulled out a King Arthur type-looking sword and threatened to filet the L.A. bitch.

Overall, the Dodgers organization reported that a total of 603 Dodgers fans were arrested, along with 83 Astros fans, 7 Boston Red Sox fans, and 3 Manchester United Red Devils fans.