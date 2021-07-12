The Boston Red Sox Have Finally Settled With The Streaker Who Was Beaten, Tased, and Pepper Sprayed

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 12 July 2021

image for The Boston Red Sox Have Finally Settled With The Streaker Who Was Beaten, Tased, and Pepper Sprayed
Red Sox fans cheering on Riley Bob Kimtinhauser, now known as "The Richest Streaker in America."

BOSTON – (Sports Satire) – The Red Sox organization has informed the public that the lawsuit which was filed by a fan who ran onto the field during the 7th inning stretch of a Red Sox-White Sox game back in 2019, has been settled out of court.

Eighty-seven year-old Riley Bob Kimtinhauser, who ran onto the field naked as a baby flamingo, and was beaten, tased, and pepper sprayed informed Boom Boom News, that he and his lawyer, are thrilled at the settlement.

According to Kimtinhauser’s lawyer, the legendary Gloria Allred, Riley Bob will receive a cash sum payment of $13.7 million, plus free physical, mental, emotional, and sexual therapy for life.

Ms. Allred noted that Mr. Kimtinhauser will also receive life-time box-seats to all Red Sox home games.

SIDENOTE: Boom Boom News reporter Chipper Caruso pointed out that Kimtinhauser’s 27-year-old girlfriend Tansy Nockweiser reportedly told Riley Bob, that she would be thrilled, honored, and grateful-as-hell to become Mrs. Riley Bob Kimtinhauser.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BaseballBoston Red SoxGloria AllredStreakers

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more