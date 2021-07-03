The Trump Gang Escaping To Afghanistan

Since the United States moved out of Afghanistan, the Trump gang (family and advisors) will escape to Afghanistan. The Trump family plan to erect several Trump Tower apartment buildings, hotels, and golf courses. The Green Zone, now abandoned, will be converted into Afghanistan’s first golf course.

After the 20 year U.S. war and the 14-year Russian war before that, al Qaeda and the Taliban, the country is ripe for new construction.

The first thing Trump will do when he lands in Afghanistan is to say he won the last Afghanistan election and the election was stolen, even though he wasn’t a candidate, a citizen, or a resident.

Putin will agree. Game on.

The minority leader of the House back in the USA will be confused, as will the Senate minority leader. “If he’s out of the country for good, and he’s President of Afghanistan, why are we still so afraid of him?”

“Those MAGA people love him. He can still primary us out of office, run an apple tree against us, and we’ll be looking for a new job.”

Back in Afghanistan, Donald Jr. claimed his father was treated like Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. Donald Sr. taser him like fast. “Putin is our safe shoe-horn into Afghanistan. Get your geography right.”

“But pop, I never mentioned Putin’s name.” Donald Sr. taser him again.

Reaching the Presidential bunker, Trump plans to cancel all extradition treaties with the USA.

“Safe at last. Thank god almighty, I’m safe at last.”

