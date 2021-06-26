A List of 10 Must-See Summer Olympic Events

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 26 June 2021

image for A List of 10 Must-See Summer Olympic Events
Austin-native, Rita Steambush is favored to win the gold in The High Diving With Arms Tied Event.

TOKYO, Japan – (Sports Satire) – The 2021 Summer Olympics is fast approaching and reporter Cinderella St. Lamb, with the Balls News Agency has compiled a list of the top must see Summer Olympic Events.

Miss St. Lamb has also been commissioned by Vice-President Kamala Harris to be a special sports consultant for the United States Government in Tokyo.

A LIST OF 10 MUST-SEE SUMMER OLYMPIC EVENTS


1. The 100 Meter Crawl

2. High Diving With Arms Tied

3. Free-Style Bogeying

4. The 4-Mile Hurdles

5. The Bowling Bowl Toss

6. The 700 Meter Backward Swimming Race

7. The Women’s Half-Naked Martial Arts Kick-Ass Unabridged Event

8. The 440 Blindfolded Relays

9. The 33-Foot-Long Spear Throw

10. Mixed Gender Basketball

Summer Olympics Sidenote: First Lady Jill Biden, will be representing the United States along with talk show host Stephen Colbert, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and all four member of the 70s band Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
10 ThingsListicleOlympicsTokyo

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more