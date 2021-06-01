A List of The Top 10 Worst Thoroughbred Race Horse Names of All-Time

This is "Galloping Gelding" who since being castrated really doesn't give too much of a shit about anything.

The Sports Bet Gazette has compiled a list of the worst race horse names in the history of horse racing. SBG reporters Zorro La Bamba and Woody Velcro compiled the list along, with the help of former spaghetti western movie star Clint Eastwood.

THE TOP 10 WORST THOROUGHBRED NAMES OF ALL-TIME

1. Quit Horsing Around

2. What’s That Smell?

3. Athlete’s Hoof

4. The Galloping Gelding

5. Jockey-On-Board

6. Giddy Up Bitch

7. Horse Face

8. Alpo Boy

9. Look At The SOB’s In My Rear View Mirror

10. Horse Shit

Honorable mention goes to a horse owned by Ricky Gervais, named "Hashtag %#%@*&%#"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

