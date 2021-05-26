Professional Sports Teams Are Scooping Up An Amazing Athlete's Foot Pill

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Dr. Dillatree says he has already sold thousands of his athlete's foot pills to several professional teams.

KALAMAZOO, Michigan – (Sports Satire) - After an extensive two-year research study a medical scientist in Kalamazoo, Michigan has developed an astounding pill that when swallowed with 18 ounces of Gatorade completely wipes out the dreaded athlete's foot in only 25 seconds.

The pill’s name is Foopoonativia and it was invented by Dr. Buckingham D. Dillatree, a research doctor who is presently going through a very messy divorce.

The doctor confessed that he has been suffering from athlete’s foot ever since he was 8-weeks old.

As a young boy, he would tell his teachers, fellow students, and even the janitor that one day he was going to discover a cure for the foot aliment (and 53 years later he did).

Dr. Dillatree stated that he has already sold thousands of his miracle athlete’s foot pills to The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, The Los Angeles Lakers, The Houston Astros, and to Charles Barkley.

SIDENOTE: Bravo Network information guru, Andy Cohen pointed out that yes, the athlete’s foot pill is fantastic, except that it ONLY works on athletes.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

