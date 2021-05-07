Nicola Jokić becomes first player to score sequence of 23-35-27-31-29-20- 21-35-47-13-50-35- 12-22-23-43-33-16- 15-41-24-19-39-37- 20-28-26-32-12-34- 29-28-20-37-16-21- 14-17-27-25-26-17- 27-17-29-47-25-19- 24-24-32-19-30-32 points to start season

Denver Nuggets star center Nicola Jokić became the first player in NBA history to score the sequence of 23-35-27-31-29-20- 21-35-47-13-50-35- 12-22-23-43-33-16- 15-41-24-19-39-37- 20-28-26-32-12-34- 29-28-20-37-16-21- 14-17-27-25-26-17- 27-17-29-47-25-19- 24-24-32-19-30-32 points in the first 66 games of a season, according to NBA spokesperson Dawn Little.

When Jokić was informed of the feat after Wednesday's win over the New York Knicks, he grinned and said "Wow. I mean, just, wow."

Afterwards, NBA analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said "this streak alone should put Joker in the running for MVP."

The superstar from Serbia established another league first Monday to become the only player with a sequence of 14-10-18-12-11-12- 6-4-12-5-11-10- 9-6-8-6-4-3- 5-5-6-12-6-12- 9-10-5-9-10-6- 5-7-13-9-11-8- 7-11-5-10-9-10- 10-5-9-8-5-7- 16-11-10-14-11-8- 11-7-8-5-6-12-5- 8-2-7-5 assists to open an NBA season.