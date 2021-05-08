LeBron James is Jumping Into The Fast Food Burger World

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – One of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA has just stated that he has decided to fulfill his life-time dream, and he will be opening up hamburger restaurants throughout the nation.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently spoke to Taffeta Kixx with BuzzFuzz News, and informed her that he is planning on opening up 100 King James Slam Dunk Burger restaurants this summer.

James smiled as he said that although he does like California’s In-N-Out burgers, he stressed that they are just way too small, pointing out that one of his Slam Dunk burgers will be the equivalent of 4 of the Inny burgers.

He then added that the Slam Dunk will be the same exact size as the huge, extremely popular Texas-based Whataburger hamburger.

James noted that his burger chain will only use the very best, freshest ingredients, and it will import the French fries from Idaho, the lettuce from Hawaii, and they will be using the best tomatoes in the entire world, which are grown in California's Las Muchachas Bonitas Valley.

The hamburger meat will come from one of the biggest cattle ranches in the world, the King Ranch located near Cattle City, Texas.

LeBron says that his goal is to eventually surpass McDonalds as the top selling fast food chain in the entire United States.

James then revealed that their franchise logo will feature a hamburger with a king’s crown sitting on the bun.