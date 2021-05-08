Tom Brady and The Super Bowl Champs, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Accept President Biden’s Offer to Visit the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Sports Satire) – The iNews Agency is reporting that President Biden is thrilled that the Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be attending a White House dinner in their honor.

The president personally called Tom Brady and informed him that they’ll be dining on Lobster Newberg, Filet Mignon, and caviar imported from Macadamia.

He then added that it is not going to cost the American taxpayers one single dime, as multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos is picking up the tab.

Brady thanked President Biden and told him that the menu sounds a whole lot better than what the last president served the NCAA football champions and the U.S. Women's Fencing Team, which was Big Macs and Chicken McNuggets.

President Biden let Brady know that he and everyone of the Buc’s players, coaches, and cheerleaders will all be getting a nice sports stimulus check in the amount of $3,000.

He made it known that the total cost of these stimulus checks will be paid by late night TV hosts, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, and Chelsea Handler.

Meanwhile, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians informed President Trump that he will be mailing him free Buccaneers seasons tickets for him, the first lady, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and the second gentleman.