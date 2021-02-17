The Houston Astros May Go Back To Using Their Original Name

HOUSTON – (Sports Satire) – The sports world is abuzz with news that Houston Astros owner Jim “Whopping” Crane is toying with the idea of changing the team name back to it’s original name, The Colt 45’s.

Back in 1962, the newly formed team was launched and named after the infamous old west six-shooter, the Cold 45. Initially the then owner wanted the team to be called the Winchester 76ers, but that name was already taken by a semi-pro soccer team in Costa Rica.

So after having a ‘A Name My Team’ contest, the name Colt 45’s was chosen from a list of 14,103 names; which included; the Blue Bayous, the Red Riders, the Yellowjackets, and the Purple Possums.

When Crane was asked why he wanted to drop the name Astros, he said that there were two reasons. One, he wanted to get rid of the reminder of the infamous sign-stealing scandal. And two, he never liked the first two letters of the name, ‘as.’

Crane told the sports media that he has just purchased 9,000 more fan cardboard cutouts to give the stadium a more fuller look.

He pointed out that 36 of the new cutouts will be of the entire Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad.