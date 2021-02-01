LeBron James' Lakers and Kawhi Leonard's Clippers Have L.A. Fans Jumping For Joy

LOS ANGELES – (Sports News) – The two teams that are occupying the top of the NBA’s Western Conference are both from LaLaLand, home of earthquakes, forest fires, mudslides, state-of-the-art drugs, and the Kardashian bitches.

The celebrity media agrees that the Lakers and the Clippers have now become more popular than Beyonce, J.Lo, Viagra, and Kate Gosselin combined.

Angelinos are so proud and so excited about their two winning teams, that all of the city's gang members have promised not to riot, loot, or spray-paint 'Rudy Giuliani is uglier than a Louisiana swamp' on abandoned buildings.

Lakers superstar LeBron James told Afro Sheen Magazine that he has never played for a team that has so many high fives, low fives, chest bumps, booty grabs, and group hugs during the game.

When asked what he attributes the new-season winning spirit to, he remarked, "I attribute it to the fact that Governor Newsom has re-opened all of the In N Out burger restaurants."

Meanwhile, CNN’s Don Lemon asked L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, what he attributes the success of his Clippers team to.

Kawhi, a man of very few words, half-smiled, dribbled the ball nine times, and replied, “Ummm, we score more points danda udder guys."