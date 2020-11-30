The Denver Broncos Sign Tim Tebow

DENVER – (Sports Satire) – There is extreme joy in the Rocky Mountains today, as the Denver Broncos have just signed Tim Tebow to be their new starting quarterback.

Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine, reported that the man who made “Tebowing” a national sensation, played for the Broncos ten years ago.

Tebow’s fan club, known as the “Tebowettes” still numbers in the thousands, ranging in age from 6-months, all the way to 106 years old.

The (4-7) Broncos are ecstatic to have number "15" back, considering themselves to be as lucky as termites in a Lincoln Log factory.

Tim is regarded by many sportswriters as the most versatile athlete in the world. He has played pro baseball, pro basketball, pro wrestling, and pro soccer.

Tebow is such a fierce sports competitor that he even dabbled at pro bullfighting, a few years ago down in Baja California, Mexico, where he amassed a record of (71-0).

The bullfight fans called him "Senor Bolas" (Mr. Balls), because of how close he would get to the bull's sharp horns.

Sadly, Tebow had to retire from bullfighting after he became allergic to pinatas.