Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is Considering Signing Tim Tebow To Be His Starting Quarterback

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 30 October 2020

Jerry was hoping that the Cowboys would win the Super Bowl so he could pay off the loan on the AT&T Stadium.

DALLAS – (Satire Sports) – Jerry Jones is in a world of hurt, as they say out yonder in the Lone Star state.

The Cowboys owner is down to having to use his third-string quarterback, Ben DiNucci, after Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton have both been injured.

Jones told the sports media that neither his fourth-string quarterback, Chang Bombay, nor his fifth-string quarterback, Willie Billie Fit, are quite ready for the “Big Show”.

He spoke with former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and told him that he would like to sign him on a one-year contract.

Jones remarked that when he asked the super nice Tebow if he would consider it, Tebow replied, “Well, golly gee whiz, and whoopty doo, I’d love to wear a Cowboys uniform, Mr. Jones, sir.”

SIDENOTE: The lucky-as-the-dickens Tebow is married to the former Miss Universe 2017, Demi Leigh Nel Peters, who says she has been a Cowboys fan ever since she was 14 months old.

