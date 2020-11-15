The NBA and The NFL Have Just Named Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris The Sexiest Woman in Politics

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 15 November 2020

image for The NBA and The NFL Have Just Named Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris The Sexiest Woman in Politics
There is no other woman who is more respected by professional athletes of all sports than President-Elect Kamala Harris.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – The New York World Register newspaper proclaims that a recent poll has found that players in the NBA and NFL find Kamala Harris to be the sexiest woman in politics.

LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, said that it was no contest, while Los Angeles Clipper Kawhi Leonard, who is a man of few words, said, “Yeah.”

When Vice-President-Elect Harris was informed about the poll, she replied that she was honored, and added that she would be inviting sports figures to the White House like no vice-president before her ever had.

The 56-year-old extremely likable and popular lady then added that unlike you-know-who, visiting sports players will not be served Big Macs and Whopper Burgers.

Kamala said that they will be served Rib-Eye Steak, with Sushi Florentine, and Tres Leches Ice Cream.

The new vice-president-elect added that, as far as entertainment went, they would not have to put up with the Trump kids; Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric singing old German World War II Nazi songs.

Kamala, stated that she will personally book Alicia Keys, John Legend, Little Big Town, and Zombie Zulu Yo.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

