Las Vegas Says The Undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers Should Defeat The Injury-Riddled Dallas Cowboys 56-13

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 6 November 2020

image for Las Vegas Says The Undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers Should Defeat The Injury-Riddled Dallas Cowboys 56-13
Woody "The Money Man" Zoobie, is considered to be the best sports bookie in all of Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS – (Sports Satire) - Sin City sports bookies all agree that the Cowboys, who are 2-5, have about as much of a chance of defeating the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers as a duck has of winning the Kentucky Derby.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked by Sport Bet Gazette’s Zorro La Bamba to comment on his spiritless Cowpokes, he replied “Well, to be honest, I’m wearing a mask to cover my nose and mouth, but I’m also gonna be wearing another one to cover my eyes.”

But seriously, “I’m serious.”

He then said that with Dak Prescott hurt, and his back-up Andy Dalton hurt, and with his third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci playing like one of his cheerleaders, and with fourth-string quarterback Chang Bombay, suffering from on-going bouts of diarrhea, Coach Mike McCarthy will be starting fifth-string quarterback Willie Billie Fit.

La Bamba asked him where Fit played his college ball. Jones replied that he played at Cucamonga A&M, before transferring to Hiawatha University in Bangor, Maine, after the counterfeiting charges and the intent to distribute 200 pounds of Durango Bango marijuana charges were levied on him.

SIDENOTE: According to TMZ both of the charges are still pending.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Dallas CowboysLas VegasNFLPittsburgh Steelers

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more