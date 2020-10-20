The Zak-Less Dallas Cowboys Play Hapless

DALLAS – (Sports Satire) – It has been a long time since an NFL team missed a player the way the Cowboys are missing quarterback, Dak Prescott.

The Cowpokes poked along at the start of the game, and kept to their habitual gameplan of taking out the shovels, and digging themselves into a big, deep, Dallas hole.

This time, Jerry Jones’ boys hit a box of chopsticks, and bags and bags of fortune cookies, as they played haplessly from behind and ended up losing 38-10.

ESPN-4 reported that most of the 25,000 Cowboy fans booed their home team at one time or another during the game.

And one of the announcers even pointed out that, towards the final minutes of the game, he actually saw several Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders booing the Cowboys.

Coach Mike McCarthy decided to bench starting quarterback Andy Dalton, and replaced him with Ben DiNucci, whom he later replaced with Chang Bombay, whom he later replaced with Willie Billie Fit.

One of the beer vendors noticed half a dozen of the cheerleaders actually exited the stadium during the final three minutes of the game.

The Cowboys are now 2-4, and are hoping that next week’s game gets cancelled due to Hurricane Zeta.