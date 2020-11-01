NASCAR Driver Suspended For Being A Trump Fan

CRACKERHEAD, Georgia – (Sports Satire) – The Sports Bet Gazette has just announced that NASCAR driver Smokey “Bubba” Butterhouse has just been suspended, and will not drive in next week’s 87th Annual Crackerhead Saltine Crackers 200 Auto Race.

An official with NASCAR told SBG that Butterhouse was repeatedly told that he had to paint over his race car’s hood, which had a picture of President Trump in a MAGA cap.

Butterhouse adamantly refused, saying that this was America, and if he wanted to put a picture of a naked Kellyanne Conway on the hood he would.

Several of Smokey’s closest friends pleaded with him to stop being a stubborn-as-shit, son-of-bitch, and that Trump was going to get his ass kicked anyway.

Butterhouse replied that he watched "The Sean Hannity Show", and the host said that Trump is going to win in a landslide, carrying every state except for California and Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, in a non-related story, England will be on total lock-down, and their football games may have to be played in other countries, such as Iceland, Bolivia, Vietnam, and Macadamia.