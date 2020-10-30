Trump Using Fake/Misleading Video About Biden

Donald Trump is using a faked, misleading video to ridicule opponent Joe Biden. Trump hasn't looked in the mirror lately. Fake and misleading is the tan makeup and Elvis red hair comb-over. Wearing the overcoat on a hot day is trying to fake and mislead mid-night snacks of hamburgers and chocolate cake.

Faking isn't working for anyone but Donald Trump. Maybe he has a funhouse mirror that makes him look skinny.

Joe Biden would look okay in swimming trunks. Trump would be arrested wearing a bikini on a public beach.

While performing research on the subject, an item rose to attention: Stuffit Pouch Thong for men. The thought of Trump in one of those is vile.

To determine which of the two is more intellectually fit to be president, both men should compete in a spelling bee. Start with homonyms. And throw in the name Nobel. See whether Trump has finally mastered the spelling.

Add a math test: If William catches the train in Washington, D.C. and travels to Delaware at 60 miles an hour, how many pages of War And Peace will William read?

No problem with Joe Biden. Biden's been making the trip twice a day for the last one hundred years on Amtrak. He'd have an answer like Zip-Bang!

In contrast, Trump would remain at the train station, standing on the wrong platform, counting on his fingers, questioning why there has to be Peace when War was such a 'thumbs-up' moneymaker.

After an hour, Trump would announce that his correct answer was being audited.

Read more by this author: