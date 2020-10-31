President Trump is Mad at The World Because He Knows Melania Is Getting Ready to Divorce Him

MIAMI – (Satire News) – President Trump somehow found the time to play golf at his own Trump Doral Golf Course.

CNN reports that he rode around in a golf cart that the American taxpayers paid for, while millions of Americans are unemployed, and with barely enough money to buy bread, Ramen, and beer.

And the bloated-as-hell jerk wonders why a majority of the American people hate his arrogantly pompous volcano-sized ass.

Comedian Zydeco Dupree said that if the “Divider-in-Chief” gets any fatter, he’s going to have to fly around in a C-5A military transport plane.

Reports oozing out of the White Folks House confirm that the President is livid because he knows his wife plans to divorce him after he loses the election.

Meanwhile, Melania is already starting to look at mansion listings in Zuzemberk, Slovenia.