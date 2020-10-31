The World Is Flat And Doctors Are Liars Says, Donald Trump

In his last-ditch attempt to win reelection, and kick COVID-19 into the history books, Donald Trump claims that COVID-19 is gone, over with, no longer an issue.

With 9,000 dying 3 days before election day, Trump may as well say that the world is flat, the moon is made of cheese, and he graduated first in his class from Wharton.

What about the 9,000 that died 3 days before election day?

“Doctors lie. They didn’t die of COVID-19.”

His root-a-toot MAGA cult agrees, with applause.

Trump goes on to explain: “Doctors get paid $2,000 every time they say someone died of COVID-19. Let’s say a person dies of a heart attack, hit by a train, or jumps off a bridge. If a doctor signs off on a death certificate that they died of COVID-19, they make $2,000.”

What kind of a pea-brain thinks of such criminal behavior?

Ah-huh! The same guy who won’t release his tax or financial records. As Joe Biden asked during the debate, “What are you trying to hide?”

"They're being audited."

As a former mayor, Pete Buttigieg said, “I never paid hush money to a porn star.”

So doctors are exaggerating the number of coronavirus deaths and making $2,000 for each false claim. No one is really dying of the virus. And if you catch it? It's like a cold. You get over it. Trump got over it.

Doctors are liars. The world is flat. Vote for Trump.

“Nobody cares about my tax returns except the fake news.”

Better chance that the moon is made of cheese,₩ than Donald J. Trump graduated first in his class from Wharton.

