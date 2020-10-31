Don Lemon Says That There is Just No Way That A Straight Man Can Hate Women as Much as President Trump Does

NEW YORK CITY – CNN host Don “Rainbow” Lemon recently told fellow host Chris Cuomo that he has never known a man who hates women more than President Trump does.

He pointed out that POTUS hates Senator Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Hillary Clinton, Miss Universe 1996 – Alicia Machado, Rosie O’Donnell, Mrs. Santa Claus, and Megyn Kelly.

Lemon said that, in his circle, and most anyone else’s circle, hating women that much, means that Trump is a closet fairy, or, as they say down in the Ozarks of Arkansas, "The feller he done got himself a little bit too much swishy swish in his sway."

When Trump heard about Lemon’s remarks, he paused at the 13th hole, and said that he actually loves women.

He then got that shit-eating grin on his face, like the Colorado cat that swallowed the Connecticut canary, and quipped, "Just ask Stormy Daniels or Karen McDougall."