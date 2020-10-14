The NFL Super Bowl May Be Moved To Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has floated the idea that Super Bowl LV (55) will be played on Sunday Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021.

He noted that, this way, all of the games that will have to be postponed, will be made up, even if it means playing games on Wednesday morning or Friday midnight.

Sports Territory Magazine revealed that both the New York Jets and the New York Giants are not keen on having to play on Valentine’s Day.

STM’s Hiawatha Pamplona, remarked that with both of the Big Apple teams presently at identical 0-5 records, they really won’t have to concern themselves with that thought at all.

Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones have said that they have agreed to perform at the Super Bowl halftime extravaganza.

Lead singer Mick Jagger was asked what songs the Stones would be playing. He grinned, and said that he and the lads definitely won’t be playing Trump’s favorite campaign rally song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”