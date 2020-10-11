NFL Referees Will Begin Implementing a New Strict Coronavirus Mask Rule

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – Commissioner Roger Goodell of the NFL has just issued a very strong directive to every one of the NFL teams.

He has said that, due to so many players and coaches being stricken by C-19, he is instructing all NFL referees to begin issuing 25-yard penalties to any player who is observed not wearing a medical mask.

Goodell says that, if the players are going to act like childish kids, and not wear a mask, they'll end up having their team awarded a very harsh penalty.

The commissioner said that on the second infraction, the player will be tossed out of the game, and he will have to actually leave the football stadium.

Goodell wanted it made perfectly clear that the cheerleaders will also have to wear a mask. If one is found to not be in compliance, she will have her pom-poms taken away, she'll be frisked, and she'll be asked to go sit out in the parking lot.

ESPN-4 is reporting that the 0-4 Atlanta Falcons, and the 0-4 New York Jets are both appealing the 'must wear mask' ruling.