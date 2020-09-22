The NFL Will Be Hitting NFL Coaches with Hefty Fines If They Are Caught Without Their Masks

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says that he is not going to baby anyone; especially adult, mature NFL football coaches.

The commissioner, who says that he has never had so much stress as he does now, what with worrying about Washington’s Dan Snyder and his cheerleader-grabbing exploits, and Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys letting over 21,000 fans into AT&T Stadium, because, as he said, he needs the money.

Goodell told Fox Sports that he is going to levy a $100,000 fine on any coach who is caught not wearing a Coronavirus mask during the game.

The commissioner said that he will not accept any excuses whatsoever.

He will not accept a coach saying that the mask simply fell off, or that he took it off to drink some Gatorade, or that he wanted the television audience to see his toothpaste commercial smile.