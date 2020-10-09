Jerry Jones Announces That The 2021 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Nude Calendar is Now on Sale

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - Dallas Cowboys owner and man who knows how to turn a buck or a million, Jerry Jones, has just announced the much-awaited news…The 2021 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Nude Calendar is now on sale.

Jones, who owns the most expensive team in all of sports, said that the calendars are selling like egg rolls at a Chinese New Year's festival.

Jones is very upset with his team, who seem to take out the shovels and dig themselves into a deep hole early in the game. They then have to play super-duper catch-up football for the remaining three quarters.

The Cowboys owner said that he has been losing $1.9 million each week, due to the Coronapalooza virus.

He pointed out that to try and recoup some of that loss, he will be holding a "Win a Date With Dak (Prescott)" promotion.

Jones then added that he'll also be having a "Get Your Photo Taken With The Cheerleader of Your Choice Sitting on Your Lap" promotion.

SIDENOTE: ESPN-4 commented that Jerry's Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders nude calendar will probably do better than his football team.