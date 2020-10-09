Jerry Jones Announces That The 2021 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Nude Calendar is Now on Sale

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 9 October 2020

image for Jerry Jones Announces That The 2021 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Nude Calendar is Now on Sale
Jerry Jones has put all of the Dallas Cowboy's cheerleaders on probation and says they better start cheering better.

DALLAS - (Sports Satire) - Dallas Cowboys owner and man who knows how to turn a buck or a million, Jerry Jones, has just announced the much-awaited news…The 2021 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Nude Calendar is now on sale.

Jones, who owns the most expensive team in all of sports, said that the calendars are selling like egg rolls at a Chinese New Year's festival.

Jones is very upset with his team, who seem to take out the shovels and dig themselves into a deep hole early in the game. They then have to play super-duper catch-up football for the remaining three quarters.

The Cowboys owner said that he has been losing $1.9 million each week, due to the Coronapalooza virus.

He pointed out that to try and recoup some of that loss, he will be holding a "Win a Date With Dak (Prescott)" promotion.

Jones then added that he'll also be having a "Get Your Photo Taken With The Cheerleader of Your Choice Sitting on Your Lap" promotion.

SIDENOTE: ESPN-4 commented that Jerry's Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders nude calendar will probably do better than his football team.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CoronavirusDak PrescottDallas CowboysDallas Cowboys CheerleadersJerry Jones

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more