Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Never Takes Face Mask Off These Days

In news that will surprise many readers, the Manchester United and England defender, Harry Maguire, has said he has 'learnt his Greek lesson', and, these days, never takes his face mask off.

Maguire was recently arrested on the Greek sunshine island of Mykonos for brawling with police, and could clearly be seen, in news footage, not wearing any anti-Coronavirus protection across his mug.

Having escaped receiving a jail sentence, the United captain was sent home in disgrace, and has laid low ever since.

Now, he says, his face mask is always on his fizzog.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed his player, saying:

"If he wants to wear a face mask, then let him, no matter how many people are giggling behind his back."

The Yorkshireman wears the mask whilst driving, in training, during matches, in the shower, whilst eating, drinking and sleeping, whilst watching 'Coronation Street' with his girlfriend, Fern Hawkins, and even whilst the saucy couple are 'on the job'.

Harry said:

"It's just one of those things, isn't it? An occupational hazard, so to speak. You never know who might have Covid-19, and I'm just being as careful as I can be. As my mum used to say, it's better to be safe than sorry!"

Fern said:

"It's creepy! It feels like I'm being raped!"