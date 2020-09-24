Joe Biden Says Since Trump Is Not Going To Wear a Mask, He Plans to Wear a Haz-Mat Suit For The Televised Presidential Debates

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 24 September 2020

image for Joe Biden Says Since Trump Is Not Going To Wear a Mask, He Plans to Wear a Haz-Mat Suit For The Televised Presidential Debates
Donald Trump says he will debate 'Maskless,' and Joe Biden says he'll be wearing a 'Haz-Mat Suit.'

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi – (Satire News) - Joe Biden says that he will go ahead with the presidential debate even though Trump refuses to wear a Coronavirus mask.

The former vice-president told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that, unlike Donald, he cares about the people around him, and so he has decided to appear at the debate, but he will be wearing an industrial haz-mat suit.

A Biden campaign official has talked to the experts at Dow Chemical, and they have designed a special haz-mat suit for Biden to wear.

The suit will be made from a material known as Safinasuitafanite, which is regarded by many scientists, historians, and gynecologists to be the safest material known to man.

Biden will also be equipped with a small battery-powered fan that he will point towards Trump to make sure that none of his oral germs get anywhere near his body.

When Trump was told about the haz-mat suit and the fan, he reportedly said that he will make it a point to get as close to Biden as humanly possible.

Biden responded by saying that if Trump gets within 6 feet of him, he'll kick him in his crotch so hard, his gonads will end up behind his teeth.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

CoronavirusDonald TrumpPresidential DebateVice-President Joe Biden

