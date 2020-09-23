Following worldwide criticism of COVID-19, it has emerged that China will start shipping a free upgrade by the end of this November.

COVID-20 will be available to all countries currently using COVID-19, and incorporates several important new bugs.

An unnamed scientist working in the People’s Edible Bat Research Centre in Wuhan told Spoofflé: “We fix all big problems in COVID-19, like not suitable for people who is thin or young and it not work so good outdoors.”

The source claimed that the upgrade would be supplied globally at no cost, and that the new version would be compatible with all current PPE.