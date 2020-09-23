China to ship free upgrade to COVID-20

Funny story written by Tim Neill

Wednesday, 23 September 2020

China to ship free upgrade to COVID-20

Following worldwide criticism of COVID-19, it has emerged that China will start shipping a free upgrade by the end of this November.

COVID-20 will be available to all countries currently using COVID-19, and incorporates several important new bugs.

An unnamed scientist working in the People’s Edible Bat Research Centre in Wuhan told Spoofflé: “We fix all big problems in COVID-19, like not suitable for people who is thin or young and it not work so good outdoors.”

The source claimed that the upgrade would be supplied globally at no cost, and that the new version would be compatible with all current PPE.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

