Harry Maguire of The Manchester United Red Devils Insists The Performance Enhancing Drugs Were Not His

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 22 September 2020

image for Harry Maguire of The Manchester United Red Devils Insists The Performance Enhancing Drugs Were Not His
Harry says that he has decided to hire famed American attorney Gloria Allred to help him clear up the mess he's in.

MANCHESTER, England – (Sports Satire) – London's Tickety Boo News is reporting that Manchester United footballer Jacob Harry Maguire is very upset about the news of him being caught with performance enhancing drugs.

The Red Devils star said that his performance has never needed to be enhanced, and besides, he is allergic to performance enhancing drugs.

Maguire’s better half, Fern, told Tickety Boo reporter Neville Twickenbuck, that Harry is deathly afraid of needles, as well as mosquitoes and porcupines.

Harry told Twickenbuck that the two recent charges against him have caused him to have horrible bouts of quasi-anxiety, as well as a tremendous fear of red cards.

He swears that the alleged counterfeit shillings charge is simply a hoax, and the allegation from the gorgeously sexy harlot in Tottenham, who claimed she was carrying his triplets, is simply fake news.

However, there is some good ‘real’ news for the Red Devils defender.

Manchester police have just received a video provided by the owner of a local crumpet shop, that allegedly shows an unidentified bloke placing a sandwich bag with an unknown substance in good old ‘arry’s back pants pocket (without his knowledge).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Harry MaguireManchester United

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more