NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Goes Against Trump and Says He Will Not Punish Players for Kneeling During The National Anthem

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

image for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Goes Against Trump and Says He Will Not Punish Players for Kneeling During The National Anthem
Roger Goodell has told Trump to butt out of his NFL business and worry about the Trumpapalooza pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - The commissioner of the NFL had a meeting with President Trump, and, within two minutes, Goodell says he stormed out of the Oval Office, taking his Happy Meal with him.

Goodell told ESPN-4 that, right away, Trump told him that he expects him to levy heavy fines on any players who kneel during the National Anthem.

The commissioner told him that he will not be fining anyone, and he doesn’t give a rat’s ass if every player, coach, cheerleader, and even mascot kneels during the Star Spangled Banner.

Trump reminded Goodell that he is the President of the United States, and, as such, he can dictate whatever he wants to any sports commissioner.

At that point, Goodell picked up his Happy Meal, and told the President that, in that case, he could just get over his hurt butt feelings, shut the eff up, and, furthermore, stop wasting the American taxpayers' money by playing friggin' golf every day.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

