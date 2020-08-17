President Trump Says He Will Probably End Up Cancelling The NFL Football Season

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 17 August 2020

image for President Trump Says He Will Probably End Up Cancelling The NFL Football Season
Trump has said that if he loses, it just means he'll get to play golf every single day instead of just every other day.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Sports Satire) - The president told Fox News that he might just move to cancel the NFL football season.

He said that if the players are going to insist on kneeling, not saluting him, and refusing to donate to his presidential re-election campaign fund, then he will have no other choice but to scrap the entire NFL season to show them that he, and not they, run the country.

POTUS added that he remembers a time when the president of the United States was respected by everyone, including players from all sports, psychiatrists, comedians, black people, Chippewas, and sex therapists.

He noted that now it seems like the only ones who respect him are KKKers, the Duck Dynasty people, Alabamians, Nazi's, the S.O.B.ers, the I.U.D.ers, and that irritating “Joanie Loves Chachi” has-been, Scotty Baio.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpFootball (American)FOX NewsNFL

