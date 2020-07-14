Washington Redskins New Name Suggestions Pour In

Written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 14 July 2020

image for Washington Redskins New Name Suggestions Pour In
They might be needing a new logo as well

After confirmation, on Monday, that the Washington Redskins were to, finally, ditch their name, there was a rush amongst fans to suggest a new one.

Redskins owner, Dan Snyder, who had originally said that he would "never" change the name, or his mind, has now decided to change both.

The Redskins office telephone lines were inundated with fans' ideas for a replacement name.

Amongst these were:

The Washington Moleskins
The Washington Allskins
The Washington Noskins
The Washington Foreskins
The Washington Slaveowners
The Washington Capitalists
The Washington Bureaucrats
The Washington Warmongers
The Washington Khashoggis

Some even said the 'Redskins' part of the name should be dropped without replacing it, so that the team would be known as 'Washington'.

However, in news released earlier today, the Black Lives Matter movement has demanded that even the name of the city itself should be changed, due to George Washington's links with slavery.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
black lives matterFootball (American)George WashingtonRacismWashington Redskins

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more