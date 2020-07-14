Washington Redskins New Name Suggestions Pour In

After confirmation, on Monday, that the Washington Redskins were to, finally, ditch their name, there was a rush amongst fans to suggest a new one.

Redskins owner, Dan Snyder, who had originally said that he would "never" change the name, or his mind, has now decided to change both .

The Redskins office telephone lines were inundated with fans' ideas for a replacement name.

Amongst these were:

The Washington Moleskins

The Washington Allskins

The Washington Noskins

The Washington Foreskins

The Washington Slaveowners

The Washington Capitalists

The Washington Bureaucrats

The Washington Warmongers

The Washington Khashoggis

Some even said the 'Redskins' part of the name should be dropped without replacing it, so that the team would be known as 'Washington'.

However, in news released earlier today, the Black Lives Matter movement has demanded that even the name of the city itself should be changed, due to George Washington's links with slavery.