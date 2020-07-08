Tom Brady Quarterback of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is Upset That The NFL Season Could be Cancelled

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 8 July 2020

image for Tom Brady Quarterback of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is Upset That The NFL Season Could be Cancelled
Tom told Anderson Cooper that he feels ten years younger since leaving New England.

TAMPA BAY – The man known by sports fans as "Tom Terrific" has just learned that the NFL season might be scrapped due to the Coronapalooza pandemic.

Brady, who is as gung-ho an athlete as ever wore a jock strap, said that he will go into one hell of a depressive state if he can’t get out there and kick some opposing team butt.

He told a reporter with the Atlanta Caterwauler-Mirror that he is desperate to start earning some of the millions of dollars that he is getting paid.

He noted that he has already thrown about 90,000-or-so passes to his best friend and fellow teammate, Rob "The Boston Kid" Gronkowski.

Tom revealed that, sometimes, late at night, he and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, will be in bed with a football, and he will practice fumbling and recovering the ball.

Brady laughed as he recalled that, one night, his “Hottie” actually recovered two of his fumbled balls.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Football (American)Gisele BundchenNFLRob GronkowskiTampa Bay BuccaneersTom Brady

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more