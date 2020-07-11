UCLA Won't Start 2020 Football Season 0-3 for Third Consecutive Year

Written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Saturday, 11 July 2020

image for UCLA Won't Start 2020 Football Season 0-3 for Third Consecutive Year

Westwood Village, CA. A Spoof SOS - Spoof On Sports. After two consecutive 0-3 starts, which led to two consecutive 4-8 seasons, the UCLA Bruins have found a way to avoid a third consecutive 0-3 start against unheralded non-conference teams.

The Bruins have cancelled their pre-conference games with Mexico State, Hawaii and San Diego State.

Instead, the Bruins will now go 0-3 against three Pac-12 teams: Stanford, Arizona and Arizona State. That, at least, will not be as humiliating as losing to such minor league teams as San Diego State for the second year in a row.

More accurately, the Pac-12 conference cancelled all conference games for all conference members, trimming the season from the usual 12 games to 9 for each members. That means the Bruins can't finish the season with more than nine losses.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Football (American)

