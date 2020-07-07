NBC Announces That The Dallas Cowboys–Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame Game Has Been Cancelled

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 July 2020

image for NBC Announces That The Dallas Cowboys–Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame Game Has Been Cancelled
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are devastated that they won't be performing in Canton, Ohio.

NEW YORK CITY – NBC hates to inform the sports viewing public that the pre-season game between the Cowboys and the Steelers, which was to have taken place in Canton, Ohio, has been cancelled.

It appears that more than 83% of all food vendors; including the hot dog vendors, the cotton candy vendors, and the cocktail shrimp vendors, have come down with Trump's Coronapalooza virus.

The NFL stated that they could hire replacement vendors, but it takes at least three months to properly train them.

The Steelers organization is extremely upset, since they had already booked and paid for the team’s hotel rooms. And they’ve just learned that the hotel will not be refunding them the $10,805 that they already paid.

The Pittsburgh field goal kicking coach spoke to the hotel manager, who simply said, “Hey Pitty, tough titty said the kitty.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Dallas CowboysFootball (American)NFLOhioPittsburgh Steelers

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more