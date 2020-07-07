NBC Announces That The Dallas Cowboys–Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame Game Has Been Cancelled

NEW YORK CITY – NBC hates to inform the sports viewing public that the pre-season game between the Cowboys and the Steelers, which was to have taken place in Canton, Ohio, has been cancelled.

It appears that more than 83% of all food vendors; including the hot dog vendors, the cotton candy vendors, and the cocktail shrimp vendors, have come down with Trump's Coronapalooza virus.

The NFL stated that they could hire replacement vendors, but it takes at least three months to properly train them.

The Steelers organization is extremely upset, since they had already booked and paid for the team’s hotel rooms. And they’ve just learned that the hotel will not be refunding them the $10,805 that they already paid.

The Pittsburgh field goal kicking coach spoke to the hotel manager, who simply said, “Hey Pitty, tough titty said the kitty.”