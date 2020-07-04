The Washington Redskins Owner is Furious – Says He’ll Move the Team Before He Changes the Name

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NFL owner of the Washington Redskins, Daniel Snyder, alias The Stubborn-as-Hell Fella, has said that he is furious, and he will never change the name of his team.

He remarked that he will move the team to another city before he changes the name. He says that he is considering Tijuana, Mexico as a possibility.

Snyder pointed out that the name 'Redskins' is not offensive, and anyone who thinks that it is offensive, is offending his well-established integrity.

The Redskins owner said that he loves the Indian people, and he has actually spent a lot of money gambling at their casinos.

He even pointed out that one of his cousins is dating the ex-wife of a descendant of Chief Sitting Bull, of the Hunkpapa Sioux.

Snyder told Dottie Bazooka with Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine that he has never heard any Indian man, woman, or papoose say they are offended by the name Redskins.

The Washington, D.C. sheriff’s department says that Snyder recently made a report that he had received several threats from Native-Americans saying they are going to scalp him.

A deputy with the D.C. sheriff’s office commented that Snyder has the same affliction that Trump has - the Lying-Like-Hell Syndrome.