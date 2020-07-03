An 8-Year-Old Boy From Wyoming Can Kick a Football 65 Yards

CHEYENNE, Wyoming – Ever since little Timmy Nix was in his mother’s womb, she knew that he was going to be something special.

Mrs. Nix said that she would be sitting on the sofa watching “The Young and the Restless”, and, all of a sudden, little Timmy would kick, and it would knock her to the floor.

She said that her stomach was one big ball of bruises.

As little Timmy got older, his dad knew that he had to buy him a football, because kicking a plastic trash can can get old real quick.

At the age of 3, he was already putting the football through the uprights from a distance of 35 feet in 19-degree weather.

At the age of 7, during his first year of playing Pop Warner Football, his team won the city championship defeating their arch rival 57-6.

Timmy kicked a total of 17 field goals, including one from a distance of 65 yards.

His dad recently spoke with Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine, and informed them that he has already had several calls from NFL teams expressing an interest in the 8-year-old phenomenon.

When Timmy was asked which team he would one day like to be kicking for, he wasted no time in answering, “The Dallas Cowboys.”