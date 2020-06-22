Some Long-Time NASCAR Fans Now Want The LGBTQ Flag Banned

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 22 June 2020

image for Some Long-Time NASCAR Fans Now Want The LGBTQ Flag Banned
"NASCAR Nancy" of Cornbread Creek, North Carolina, has been a devoted NASCAR fan since 2002.

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – There is a group of die-hard NASCAR fans who are of the tit-for-tat persuasion. They are still reeling from the auto racing giant’s decision to ban the Confederate flag at all racetracks.

Many have said that they will never again attend a NASCAR race, even if the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders performed totally naked.

One fan who works as a pole dancer, commented that she loves the Confederacy so much that she has a total of eight Confederate flag tattoos all over her svelte body.

A group of racing fans who call themselves, the Rainbow Haters, are now insisting that all LGBTQ flags, shirts, shorts, and sex toys be banned from all NASCAR race tracks.

The group has even gone one step further, and are asking that the race track disc jockeys refrain from playing any songs over the loudspeakers by Elton John, Boy George & Culture Club, Miley Cyrus, Clay Aiken, The Village People, and Black Kitty Meow-Meow.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

