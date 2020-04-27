Michigan State Senator Causes a Stir as He Wears a Confederate Medical Mask in The Senate Chamber

LANSING, Michigan – The Michigan state senate was thrown in a semi-uproar, when Senator Dale “Johnny Reb” Zorn showed up to the chamber wearing a medical mask that was clearly in the likeness of the Confederate flag.

When asked why he would wear such a racist medical mask, he acted surprised, and said that he had put the mask on in the dark, and that he really had no idea it was a mask with the Civil War Confederate flag on it.

He then noted that the mask was not his. When asked whose it was, Zorn replied that it belonged to his wife.

When told to take it off, he replied that he couldn’t because he did not have another one.

One of the other senators reached in her purse, took out an extra mask, that had a tiny rainbow on it, and she handed it to Zorn.

He looked at it and remarked that he could not wear it. He then said, “I ain’t gonna wear this mask, because one can clearly see that it’s a gay mask.”

At that time, the senate sergeant-at-arms was called in to escort Senator Zorn out of the senate chamber.

Witnesses outside the building clearly heard Zorn yell out “Okay, okay, I’ll wear the friggin' Peter Pan rainbow mask, damnit."

“Too late Fluffy,” he was told by a Lansing police officer, as he was handcuffed, placed in the back seat of the police car, and driven off to the police station.