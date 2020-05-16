A Hooters Girl in Houston Claims That President Trump Fathered Her Twins

HOUSTON – As if Trump doesn’t have enough things to worry his big old orange head about, now comes this double-barreled revelation.

A gorgeously sexy Hooters girl named Tiffany Deutschendorf, 28, is reportedly alleging that the president is the father of her twin boys, Donny Johnny and Johnny Donny.

Tiffany said that she met Mr. Trump when he visited the Houston Hooters Club where she worked, back on September 13, 2013.

She said that, right away, he bragged that he had a big one, and that he could actually make it whistle the song “New York, New York”.

Tiff then asked him if he could get his peckerino to whistle the song “Houston” by Dean Martin.

He asked her to accompany him back to his Holiday Inn suite and he would practice it.

She said that, while he was tuning up his instrument, he slipped and fell on top of her.

After two minutes and 15 seconds, he fell asleep. She picked up the $400 he had left on her Hooters shorts on the TV, and left.

Miss Deutschendorf said that she soon learned that she was pregnant with twins. She called up Donald and he denied ever meeting her.

She reminded him about his wiggly worm whistling “New York, New York” and “Houston”, and he said that he had never heard of either of those songs.