Men In White Suits Seen At White House

It may mean nothing at all whatsoever, but Washington, DC tongues have been set a-wagging in the capitol after a vanload of men in white suits turned up unannounced at 1600 Pensylvania Avenue, and were shown inside by what looked like Secret Service officials.

The van, itself white and unmarked, was admitted by the front entrance gate at 7:30am, and drove slowly around to the rear of the White House, where fifteen individuals alit, and made their way inside.

What they did inside is anybody's guess. Their presence could be related to pest control, or it's possible there may have been a toxic leak of hazardous waste in the area.

Also possible is a Coronavirus link.

Other people in the area said that the men in white suits were more likely at the scene to remove a Basket Case who has been seen frequenting the White House offices for the last four years.